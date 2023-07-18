New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday turned crooners at a song launch event ahead of the release of their upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, in New Delhi.

The ‘Gully Boy’ co-stars arrived in the national capital for the launch of their new song ‘Ve Kamleya’.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the songs ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ ‘What Jhumka’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Ahead of the release of the film's third song, 'Ve Kamleya', Ranveer showcased his singing skills at the event by crooning the track. The audience seated in the hall cheered him on.

Interestingly, after ‘Gully Boy,’ Ranveer lent his vocals to a rap in the song ‘What Jhumka’.

During the interaction, Alia turned rapper and began to sing Ranveer's rap from the song. The ‘Kill Dill’ actor then helped her as she started to fumble.

At the end of the event, both the actors performed a duet on romantic track ‘Tum Kya Mile’.

Ranveer also shared his experience of working with veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in the film, calling it “special”.

He said, “My experience with Jaya-ji and Shabana-ji was truly special. I will always cherish it as a memory the time that I spent with them collaborating on this film. To observe Shabana ji is like what a great privilege to see her first hand. We would often discuss how as a performer she is like water. You just don’t realize when the performance happened. She is just so natural.”

Talking about Jaya Bachchan, he said, “I had a lot of fun with Jaya ji who plays my Dadi in the film and she loves bully me. She pulled my legs, she pulled Irabhim’s leg, so it was always fun when Jaya was around.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. (ANI)

