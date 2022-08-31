Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. Devotees have brought different types of idols of the elephant-headed God to their homes to celebrate the ten-day-long Ganesha Festival. Interestingly, many people have chosen to celebrate the festival in a filmy way. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganpati Bappa Gets a Pushpa Makeover! Pic of Lord Ganesha Statue Mimicking Allu Arjun's Famous Pose Goes Viral.

Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa: The Rise has inspired Lord Ganesha statues. On Tuesday, several images and videos of a Ganpati idol went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film. The statue also performed Pushpa's signature hand gesture from the film.

"#GanpatiBappaMorya. Allu Arjun's Pushpa is creating new heights of stardom for the actor as Lord Ganesha idols," a social media user commented. However, there's a section of social media users who did not like the idol makers' creativity. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 DIY Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols: From Paper to Soil, Use These Biodegradable Items To Make Ganpati Murti at Home for Ganeshotsav.

"I think he is lord Ganesha, we are all treating like that only. But y fo people doing these type of things, don't u even know that he is a god... When u r the allu arjun sir fan please keep it over to u itself not doing these type of things... ," a netizen tweeted. "What's this nonsense ????? Wtf man !!! I can't believe this.I know u r fan of allu arjun but what is this man .U r mocking Lord Ganesha," another one wrote.

Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, emerged out as a blockbuster. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)