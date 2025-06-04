Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 witnessed a momentous achievement as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their maiden IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling final on Wednesday.

This victory, after 18 long years, not only marked a historic moment for RCB but also sent emotional waves across the cricketing world, especially through the tinseltown, where several celebrities lauded the incredible achievement.

The victory was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from Bollywood, with stars such as Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and Kartik Aaryan, among others, taking to social media to celebrate Virat Kohli's stellar performance and RCB's triumph.

Ajay Devgn shared a poster of RCB, exclaiming, "Been watching and cheering for years... finally RCB has made history. Congratulations @virat.kohli and the entire team @royalchallengers.bengaluru."

Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Kohli and AB de Villiers, calling it "everything."

He also posted a video of Kohli's emotional moment on the field and tagged him as a "One club player."

Vicky Kaushal, on his Instagram Stories, shared a heartfelt tribute to Kohli, writing, "To the man who's given everything to the sport... this was long due! @virat.kohli #18," adding a red heart and trophy emoji.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan couldn't hold back his excitement, posting a video of Kohli celebrating and writing, "Finally Jersey No 18. After 18 years. Congratulations, GOAT @virat.kohli."

The heartwarming reactions didn't stop there. South superstar Allu Arjun shared a video of his son, Ayaan, getting emotional over RCB's victory.

In the video, Ayaan is seen lying on the floor, visibly moved by the historic moment as Virat embraces his wife, Anushka Sharma, on the field.

Arjun captioned the post, "Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKcxrIDywP2/

In another clip, Ayaan, who admitted to being a huge fan of Kohli, says, "I love Kohli," with his face glowing with excitement.

Arjun responded, "Your face is glowing." Ayaan continued, "I like him so much. I got into cricket because of Kohli."

In a post on X, Allu wrote, "THE WAIT IS OVER . "Ee sala cup namde!" At last! We've been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!"

https://x.com/alluarjun/status/1929961581548286447?t=KGUcQFpIZzQ8F3m_mQ4M8A&s=08

For Virat Kohli, the night was filled with raw emotion, not just for the historic win but also for the unwavering support of his wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

Speaking to broadcasters after the match, Kohli dedicated a heartfelt message to Anushka, acknowledging her sacrifices and constant support.

"Watching us just miss out, what your life partner does for you to be able to play -- the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin -- is something you can't explain in words," Kohli said, adding, "What Anushka has gone through emotionally -- watching me being down and out, coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore (she's a Bangalore girl as well), and being connected to RCB -- this is very, very special for her as well, and she's going to be so, so proud. Thank you," he added.

Kohli, who had faced his fair share of setbacks in the past, expressed his gratitude for his wife's emotional support throughout the journey.

The couple's emotional embrace after RCB's win was one of the most touching moments of the night.

As RCB lifted the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli was visibly overwhelmed with emotion. With tears in his eyes, he ran to the boundary ropes to embrace Anushka, who had been watching the match from the stands.

The couple shared a tender moment, with Anushka consoling her husband and giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

RCB's victory came after a tense final against PBKS, where the Punjab team needed 29 runs from the last over.

Despite a spirited effort from Shashank Singh, who scored 22 runs, RCB held their nerve and sealed the win.

The victory marked a perfect end to an intense season, with Bengaluru posting a total of 190/9 in the final. (ANI)

