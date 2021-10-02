Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): South superstar Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa', the first part of which was set to release on Christmas this year, will now be arriving a week earlier on December 17.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

"'PUSHPA' RELEASE DATE FINALISED: ARRIVING ONE WEEK *BEFORE* CHRISTMAS... #Pushpa - which was scheduled for release on #Christmas - will now release one week early: 17 Dec 2021... Stars #AlluArjun, #FahadhFaasil and #RashmikaMandanna. #PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17," he tweeted.

By doing so, the makers of 'Pushpa' have avoided the clash of their film's release with Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film '83'.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

Both 'Pushpa' and '83' will release in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

