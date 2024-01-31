Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, has shared some amazing photos of herself with other celebrity wives, including Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni and Upasana Kamineni.

Sneha took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of pictures. She captioned the post, "Jan Dump. Kicking off the year with these lovelies."

The second picture featured Sneha posing with Upasana at a party.

She also uploaded a group photo that included Sneha and actor Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni.

Her fourth photo showcased Sneha taking a selfie with her daughter Arha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Allu was recently honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards. He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. (ANI)

