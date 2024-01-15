Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience to witness 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun's reign in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The upcoming Telugu language action thriller will be released in the theatres on August 15, 2024. On January 15, streaming giants Netflix took to their social media handles to announce the acquisition of the film and wrote, "Pushpa is about to come out of hiding, and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa 2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!" Sukumar Birthday: Team Pushpa 2–The Rule Extend Heartfelt Wishes to ‘The Maverick Director’ on X!

