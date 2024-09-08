Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at their residence, Antilia.

Ganpati aarti is a grand religious affair in the Ambani family with young and old equally immersed in the energy of the occasion and spiritual leaders blessing the occasion with their presence.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani along with the family can be seen performing aarti.

For the auspicious occasion, Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful embroidered sari, while Mukesh Ambani wore a kurta pyjama. Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also seen seeking the blessing of Ganpati Bappa.

On September 7, the Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home, Antilia, with full devotion and excitement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi together as husband and wife, also offered prayers and performed rituals as they welcomed the Ganpati idol at their Mumbai residence on Friday night.

Singer B Praak was also among the special guests at the celebration. The singer, who had earlier performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding events, now performed at their Ganpati pooja.

He dropped a picture, posing alongside Anant, who wore an orange kurta and jacket.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere. (ANI)

