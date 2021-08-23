Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the title track (Image source: You Tube)

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The title track of Anand Pandit's 'Chehre' was released on Monday, and the collaboration of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, musicians Vishal-Shekhar, and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra is undoubtedly a masterpiece!

A few months ago, the makers of 'Chehre' released a small snippet of the title track and since then the audience has been waiting for them to lift the curtain.

To fulfill the demand of the fans, the makers of the movie have finally released the track which has been crooned by Big B and composed by musicians from Prague.

Vishal-Shekhar- one of the most celebrated 'musical Jodi' of Indian cinema has given the musical touch to the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre'.

Sharing about working with Vishal-Shekhar, director Rumy Jafry shared, "Films make no sense without music. If we go back to the time, the films had no dialogue but did have music. Also, when it comes to a mystery thriller, your music has to be bold and precise. Considering this, we collectively decided to get on board Vishal-Shekhar because who else if not them?"

The genre that 'Chehre' deals with, requires good music throughout the film and hence the makers of the films have not overlooked that aspect. Both Vishal and Shekhar had put to tune a poem recited by Big B for 'Chehre's title track where he coordinated with a total of 107 musicians.

Producer Anand Pandit said, "Vishal and Shekhar have beautifully composed the title track of Chehre with 107 other musicians from Prague. Their concentration, dedication, and will to produce something soulful using the instruments are just commendable. On the other hand, it is the first time after Silsila and Agneepath that Amitabhji has recited a poem in any film. As a fan of Amitabhji and producer for Chehre, I feel blessed because not many get this privilege."

The Rumy Jafry directorial movie produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

The film is set to get a theatrical release on 27 August 2021. (ANI)

