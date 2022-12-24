Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday on Friday dropped her steaming hot pictures on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Wonderwall."

The 'Khaali Peeli' actor looked smouldering hot as she donned a black outfit with a bikini bottom.

In the pictures, she could be seen posing near a window inside a room.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, " Wow."

"Beauty at its Best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote," So beautiful, love the photography."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in a Pan-India action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

