Los Angeles [US], April 4 (ANI): George Orwell's dystopian masterpiece '1984' has now been adapted into an audio thriller

For the Audible project, stars like Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Ervio, Tom Hardy and Andrew Scott have lent their voice. The audio drama is now out for the audience.

Also Read | The Bride: Christian Bale Transforms Into Monstrous Frankenstein for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Film (View Pic).

Andrew Garfield leads the adaptation as Winston alongside actor Cynthia Erivo as Julia. Andrew Scott plays the alluring, mysterious and dangerous O'Brien, Tom Hardy voices the infamous Big Brother, read a statement from the Audible.

The cast also features Romesh Ranganathan as Parsons, Natasia Demetriou as Mrs Parsons, Chukwudi Iwuji as Charrington, Francesca Mills as Syme, Katie Leung as Ling, Alex Lawther as Ampleforth alongside a full ensemble.

Also Read | The First Omen Review: Nell Tiger Free and Arkasha Stevenson’s Horror Film Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

On being a part of the project, Andrew Garfield said, "I'm very grateful to Audible to be a part of this new incarnation of Orwell's radical, political classic, 1984. A classic that, disappointingly, humanity seems to need to be constantly engaged with. To keep ourselves awake and remembering that we each have a soul. And that that soul is full of beauty and value. And how vital it is for each of us to resist the forces that wish to subdue and strangle that collective soul. The cast and crew is clearly the best of the best of British and Irish talent. It was truly a joy to tell this story for an audience hungry for their own liberation."

Cynthia Erivo said, "It has been a truly wonderful experience getting the chance to share my interpretation of the incomparable Julia. Her wit, grit and determination, her passion for life and her want to LIVE has been a delight to play, this adaptation has allowed all of the beautiful qualities she has, to shine bright and it has been a pleasure to have been able to work with such wonderful artists. I think we have created something quite special together."

Audible's "1984" is directed by BAFTA-winner Destiny Ekaragha ("Ted Lasso," "The End of the F***ing World") and written by Joe White ("Blackout Songs," "The Little Big Things").

According to the makers, the adaptation remains faithful to the original text, "leaning into the horror of the dystopian setting, whilst going deeper into Winston and Julia's love story," the company said. "In a world where love and sex are forbidden, Winston and Julia are the last lovers on Earth." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)