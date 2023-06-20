Andrew Tate, an internet personality, and his brother were accused of rape, human trafficking, and organising a crime group on Tuesday, according to Romanian prosecutors. According to The Washington Post, the indictment marks the end of the criminal investigation into Tate and two Romanian associates. The prosecutors will now send the case to trial. The prosecutor's statement said the injured parties were "sexually exploited by group members" and forced to produce online pornography through acts of "violence and mental coercion." Who Is Andrew Tate? From His Misogynist Views To Reason Behind His Popularity, Know Everything About Controversial Social Media Influencer.

Reacting on this, the legal team for the Tate brothers described the move as "undoubtedly predictable" and said, "we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," it said in a statement. "The indictment now allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers' claims of innocence," The Washington Post quoted the legal team as saying.

Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate and two Romanian female associates were arrested in Romania in December and they remained in detention as the investigation continued over concerns they were a flight risk. The brothers, who have British and American dual citizenship, were moved to house arrest in March, reported The Washington Post. The four allegedly created a criminal organisation for human trafficking in Romania, the UK, and the US, according to the prosecutors.

"The injured persons were recruited by the foreign nationals, by misleading them about the intention to establish a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of real feelings of love," the prosecutor's statement said, adding that seven victims had been identified. One of the suspects is charged with rape in relation to two incidents in March 2022, according to the statement. Andrew Tate Turned Women Into Slaves, Sexually Exploited Them: Romanian Prosecutors.

The Washington Post cited the court documents to state that only Andrew Tate was being investigated for rape charges. Lawyers for Tate, a former kickboxing champion who has called himself a "webcam kingpin," have argued in closed court sessions that the sex with the women was consensual, according to court documents viewed by The Post.

"I'm sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth," Tate tweeted after the indictment was announced. Romanian prosecutors have seized property and luxury cars belonging to the Tates. The investigation was triggered last year when the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest tipped off Romanian police that a 21-year-old American citizen was being held against her will in a property belonging to the Tates. Andrew Tate Forced Women To Make Pornography To Sell Videos on OnlyFans, Allege Romanian Prosecutors.

Conviction in Romania on charges of human trafficking can carry penalties of between three and 10 years. For rape, penalties can range between five to 10 years. Following the referral of the indictment to the Bucharest court, the judge will establish a hearing in which he will either communicate the indictment to the Tates' legal team or establish a deadline for communicating the indictment by mail, the legal team said in a statement, reported The Washington Post. During the same hearing, the judge will discuss whether their detention is necessary.