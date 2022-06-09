Ghostbusters franchise is expanding its universe with the announcement of an animated film that is currently in development. The sequel to Afterlife is also returning to the original films home in New York City, reported Variety. Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps' Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan made several announcements as part of Ghostbusters Day, the annual celebration of the first Ghostbusters film's release on June 8, 1984. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Announced at Cinemacon 2022.

The new animated film is based on Ghosbusters IP and being developed by Reitman and Kenan along with Sony Pictures Animation.

Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska are set to direct, with Brenda Hsueh set to write. During their presentation on Ghostbusters Day, Reitman and Kenan also confirmed that the sequel to their 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife will return to the story's original home in New York City.