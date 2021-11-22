Hollywood for a while has had a real knack for bringing actors who have passed away back to life through the means of CGI. The most recent example of this is Harold Ramis in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Harold Ramis, who passed away back in 2014, was famous for playing Dr Egon Spangler in the Ghostbuster films. For Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the filmmakers opted for digitally recreating Ramis and putting his character Egon in the opening of the film. This was a great way to cap off Egon’s story since so much of the film is based around his legacy. Ghostbusters Afterlife Movie Review: Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd-Starrer Is a Poignant Love Letter to Ghostbusters' Legacy! (LatestLY Exclusive).

While there is definitely a discussion to be had about the ethics of digitally recreating a dead actor for film, this isn’t the last time Hollywood is going to do it. Hollywood has been doing this for a while ever since the advancements in visual effects have happened. So with Harold Ramis being digitally recreated for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we are taking a look at seven other actors who were brought back to life using CGI.

Marlon Brando (Superman Returns)

Marlon Brando in Superman Returns (Photo Credit: Warner Bros.)

While the role wasn’t that big in nature, it still had a significant impact. Marlon Brando appears in Superman Returns as Jor-El. Appearing in the Fortress of Solitude, this was achieved by the VFX company using previously shot footage and creating a digital likeness similar to Brando. The use of Brando was a pretty huge deal for the time and it was honestly great seeing his character return to the big screen.

Audrey Hepburn (Galaxy Chocolate Commercial)

Audrey Hepburn in Galaxy Chocolate Commercial (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Famous for starring in films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Audrey Hepburn is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses. Back in 2013, the chocolate brand of Galaxy was promoted using her likeness in a one minute commercial. Hepburn was faithfully recreated down to a dot and the ad itself was really classy in nature.

Peter Cushing (Rogue One)

Peter Cushing in Rogue One (Photo Credit: Lucasfilm)

Peter Cushing was also digitally recreated for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. His role was pretty big in the film and really fleshed out the character. It was great to see him featured in such a huge capacity. The work done on Peter Cushing’s face was also quite admirable, although at times you could see that it was a bit weird. Nonetheless, it was fun to see Tarkin return to Star Wars.

Carrie Fisher (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Photo Credit: Lucasfilm)

Peter Cushing wasn’t the only actor who was digitally recreated for Star Wars, Carrie Fisher was also recreated using CGI in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. After her untimely death in 2016, filmmakers decided to digitally recreate Princess Leia for The Rise of Skywalker. Most of Fisher’s scenes were made using alternate takes from older films with dialogue being adjusted. But not only that, to showcase an earlier scene with a younger Luke Skywalker training Princess Leia, both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher were digitally recreated. This isn’t the first time Princess Leia was recreated in Star Wars, a younger Leia was showcased at the end of Rogue One.

Bruce Lee (Johnnie Walker Ad)

Bruce Lee in the Johnnie Walker Commercial (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Perhaps the most controversial out of the entire list, Bruce Lee was digitally recreated for a Johnnie Walker ad back in 2013. The ad was there to promote the brand’s Scotch. Lee was recreated using a look-alike and honestly the end result was pretty impressive. Public was pretty much angry about this as Lee abstained himself from drinking alcohol and many even deemed it unethical to use his likeness to promote Scotch. Ghostbusters Afterlife: Harold Ramis Will Be Well Represented Says Co-Star Dan Aykroyd.

Brandon Lee (The Crow)

Brandon Lee in The Crow (Photo Credit: Miramax)

Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon Lee, was also digitally recreated using CGI. In what is considered as one of the most tragic accidents on a Hollywood set, Lee’s portrayal of Eric Daven was cut short as a prop gun misfired, taking Lee’s life in the process. Lee had filmed most of his scenes prior to his death with only one left. Filmmakers decided to use Lee’s body double and CGI’d his face onto him.

Paul Walker (Furious 7)

Paul Walker in Furious 7 (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Paul Walker in Furious 7 was another tragic accident that took Hollywood by a storm. Midway through filming Furious 7, Walker was on his break from filming when he was met with a car accident. Walker’s death caused the entire production for Furious 7 to halt as filmmakers decided the next course of action. Walker’s character was then digitally recreated using his two brothers who stood in as body doubles. What resulted was a pretty impressive recreation of Paul Walker.

The ethics behind bringing an actor back to life using CGI is definitely blurred and there is absolutely a conversation to be had about it. There is still the digital recreation of James Dean as well coming next which will surely create a controversy. But until then, this is the list of seven other actors who were brought back to life using CGI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).