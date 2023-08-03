Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Actor Annu Kapoor is all set to come up with Irshad Khan’s ‘Non-stop Dhamaal’ along with acclaimed actors like Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Joshi.

Annu portrayed Satinder in the film with his unrivalled talent.

Satinder, the character, is a struggling director with a refreshingly funny vibe, making him stand out among contemporary filmmakers. His vision for filmmaking is driven by a desire to make a difference in the industry, as opposed to traditional directors who prioritise commercial success.

Satinder believes in treating each film as a passion project rather than a product, and he is unwavering in his dedication to his craft. He opposes the film industry's dominant corporate culture, seeking to break free from commercialism and restore the purity of creative expression. His approach reflects the soul of a true artist, someone willing to take risks and push boundaries in the pursuit of artistic excellence.

Sharing his experience doing the movie, Annu said, "Portraying Satinder in 'Non-stop Dhamaal' has been an absolute delight for me. I found immense joy in bringing this character to life, a struggling director who dares to challenge the conventional norms of the film industry. Satinder's passion for filmmaking resonated with me deeply, and I believe his approach is a reflection of the true spirit of art and creativity. Working on this film has been a wonderful experience, and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."

The 'Dream Girl 2' actor effortlessly captures the essence of Satinder's quirky and lovable personality with his impeccable comic timing and expressive eyes.

'Non-Stop Dhamaal,' produced by Suresh Gondalia and directed by Irshad Khan, stars Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Payel Mukherjee, Veronica Vanij, and Giorgia Andrian and will be released in theatres on August 18, 2023. (ANI)

