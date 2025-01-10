Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Veteran star Anupam Kher and actor Esha Deol have finished shooting for filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

On Friday, Kher took to Instagram and shared a fun video with Esha from the vanity.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Admits Being Nervous About 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Re-Release, Shares How His Sons Critiqued His Guitar Skills (Watch Video).

Have a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEpI0SCC4pQ/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Game Changer' Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar's Overdrawn Return to 'Mudhalvan' Formula (LatestLY Exclusive).

"It is a wrap for us for #VikramBhatts #TumkoMeriKasam. Had to make this crazy reel with #EshaDeol. What an amazing journey this has been. Till we meet again my dearest. Will miss you and your laughter!! #LoveAndLaughter," he captioned the post.

In December 2024, Kher thanked Esha Deol for giving him a cute mirror on the sets of their upcoming film.

He wrote, "A special gift from the beautiful #EshaDeol!! Thank you, dearest @imeshadeol, for your warmth and generosity in gifting me the mirror I adored yesterday on the sets of #TumkoMeriKasam. That was prompt. I'll use this on every other film set to announce the presenter of the mirror. You are the bestest. Love and prayers, always.."

Earlier in August, Kher dropped a glimpse of the mahurat shot of the film Tumko Meri Kasam in which he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Director-Produced Mahesh Bhatt.

I am fortunate that after almost 28 years, my great director of films like Saransh, Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Janam, and Chahat, #MaheshBhatt Saab, directed me once again for the masterpiece of my 543rd film, Tumko Meri Kasam! All hail! Honoured to be directed by one of the finest directors of Indian cinema for the symbolic Mahurat shot of my 543rd film #TumkoMeriKasam! The film will be directed by #VikramBhatt. Jai Ho! #MagicOfCinema," the post caption read.

More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)