Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma served some cosy yet chic looks in the 'last dump' of images she shared in the year 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor posted a series of snaps from inside her limo.

"Last dump for the year! Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli ," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Yatri: Chahatt Khanna to Spend Her New Year's Eve Shooting for the Film in Delhi.

The 34-year-old actor was seen comfortably sitting in the vehicle wearing a black overcoat and matching coloured lingerie, which she paired with silver earrings and a glimmering necklace in the images clicked by her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

"You look as stunning as ever," a user wrote.

"Happy new year," another user wrote.

The duo is currently in the UAE to ring in the New Year.

On Saturday, Anushka took to Instagram and posted a picture with her husband Virat. In the image, the two were seen standing in front of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Earlier in the day, Virat shared a picture with Anushka and their daughter Vamika. In the image, the trio could be seen standing on a roof with their backs to the camera while enjoying the morning vibe.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films. In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. (ANI)

