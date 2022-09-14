Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event to take place on September 24 for 24 hours and this 2022 Tudum event will treat fans with some deets of the exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars. Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Jamie Fox and other celebs were seen in this trailer. The Witcher: Season 4 and 5 of Henry Cavill’s Netflix Fantasy Series to Be Filmed and Written Back-to-Back – Reports.

Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event Trailer

