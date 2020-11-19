Los Angeles, Nov 19 (PTI) Singer Mariah Carey's Christmas special programme will arrive on December 4, Apple TV Plus has announced.

Titled "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special", the show will debut on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey's best-selling holiday anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', the streamer said in a statement.

It is being described as an "innovative special" that "will combine music, dancing, and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together".

The special will feature Carey along with a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Also part of the guest list are singers Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, who will perform their holiday number "Oh Santa!" alongside Carey.

Carey is also executive producing the special along with Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor, and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted production company.

Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola will direct the programme.

