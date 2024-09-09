From Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan to other family members and Bollywood celebs arrived to attend the Ganpati visarjan ceremony at Salman Khan's house. Arbaaz's son Arhaan and celebs like Himesh Reshammiya, Varun Sharma, Sangeeta Bijlani and many others were also spotted during the ceremony. Salman Khan was seen inside his car. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan arrived with the Ganpati idol. Ganesh Visarjan 2024 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days of Ganpati Bappa Immersion Till Anant Chaturdashi: Know Auspicious Timings and Shubh Muhurat To Bid Adieu This Ganeshotsav.

On September 7, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at the Ambani family's grand residence, Antilia, to join the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The actor made a stylish appearance in a dapper brown shirt.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma Attend Ganpati Visarjan Ceremony

Salman Khan Dances at Ganpati Visarjan Ceremony

Recently, the actor confirmed his rib injury while interacting with Mumbai-based paps. On September 5, he was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, he will be seen headlining Sikandar, which is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It is set to release next Eid.

Earlier, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the Sikandar. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him."Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

Talking about the festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Ganesh Visarjan 2023 Dates, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Traditions, Rituals, Dos & Don’ts and Safety Tips To Bid a Soulful Adieu to Bappa!.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.