Singer Ariana Grande recently starred in the musical fantasy film Wicked, which has not only garnered praise from critics but has also dominated the box office. Co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Wicked serves as a musical prequel to the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, exploring the friendship that once existed between Galinda the Good (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), who would eventually become the Wicked Witch of the West. ‘Completely False’: Universal Pictures Denies ‘Wicked’ Pay Disparity Between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Both Erivo and Grande have received acclaim for their performances, with many predicting their names will appear in the upcoming awards season. Variety has even speculated that Erivo and Grande could earn Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Before the Oscars buzz, however, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards are set to take place on January 12, 2025. It has recently come to light, through social media posts by critics Siddhant Adlakha and Carlos Aguilar, that an alleged Ariana Grande fan has been privately messaging voters to campaign for her nomination as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked.

Siddhant Adlakha

Someone apparently sent this email to several (all?) Critics Choice members offering a 4 figure bribe to vote for Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/mfC3Wpg2ON — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) November 28, 2024

Carlos Aguilar

Ariana Grande stans have a bigger bribery budget than most outlets have freelance funds. Insane email this morning for Critic’s Choice voters. pic.twitter.com/xLgQbGApXk — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) November 28, 2024

As you can see both the emails have the same content, which means the message has been copy-pasted to all voters, mostly whose email addresses are in the public domain.

While the identity and intentions behind these messages remain unclear, netizens are divided on whether this is the work of an overzealous fan or a deliberate smear campaign against the singer. ‘Wicked’ Movie Review: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Make a Fun Combo in This Flashy but Tiresome Prequel.

'This is bribery'

They’re f***** paying for Ariana’s nomination now? This is bribery https://t.co/kurAGkMSPo — . (@smgcultures) November 28, 2024

'Smear Campaign'

so the only people who got this “bribery” email with an random amount of money between 1000-9999 were people with public emails. someone is deliberately trying to set up ariana. cynthia is also going up on the award predictions but she wasn’t listed in this email so… https://t.co/tvgQb8ZxWI pic.twitter.com/URFOQEdiZU — dont you know you have 30 minutesss (@ag6promo) November 28, 2024

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked is the first instalment of a two-part origin story based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. Wicked Part Two is set to release on November 21, 2025.

