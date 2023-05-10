Hindi cinema actor Arjun Rampal is set to foray into Telugu cinema in veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming feature film, the makers said Wednesday. Rampal, 50, will play the antagonist, they added. The untitled film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Arjun Rampal in NBK108! Bollywood Actor Roped In for Nandamuri Balakrishna's Untitled Telugu Film (Watch Video),

The production banner shared the news about Rampal's casting on their official Twitter handle. "Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampalarjun on board as the antagonist in his Telugu debut NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @YoursSKrishna," the post read.

Rampal, who has played negative roles in Hindi films such as Om Shanti Om and Ra.One, said he is looking forward to working on the movie. “Thank you for having me. Super excited. It's gonna be mad fun,” he wrote. Balakrishna, also a politician, is regarded as one of the top actors of Telugu cinema with films such as Legend, Simha, Narasimha Naidu, Sri Rama Rajyam and Aditya 369 to his credit. Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela are also part of the upcoming movie.