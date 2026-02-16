New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Assamese feature film 'Adi Shakti' has brought laurels to regional cinema by winning three major awards at the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) - Delhi Film Convention and Summit 2026, which was held alongside the 18th Jaipur International Film Festival and the 9th New Delhi Film Festival in the national capital.

The joint international cinematic event, organised from February 13 to 15 at Bharat Mandapam, with the concluding day also hosted at India International Centre, witnessed participation from filmmakers, scholars, critics and cinema enthusiasts from across the globe.

Produced by Ayra Studios and directed by Bitupan Kashyap, 'Adi Shakti' emerged as one of the biggest winners at the festival. The film won the Best Feature Film award, while Indraani Baruah was honoured with the Best Original Story award. Actress Arshia Mahanta received the Best Debutante Actress award for her performance in the film.

At its core, 'Adi Shakti' tells the story of a young woman who challenges male dominance and confronts age-old societal norms with courage and conviction. The film's strong narrative and socially relevant theme resonated with audiences and juries alike, drawing national and international attention to Assamese storytelling.

The three platforms together created one of the largest international film gatherings in the country this year. The festival received over 4,000 film entries, with more than 600 films competing across various categories. From ten categories, the top 12 films were screened during the event.

The festival saw participation from over 60 countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, the United States, Japan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. More than 1,000 delegates, including filmmakers, students and industry professionals, attended the three-day cinematic conclave.

The event served as a vibrant confluence of cultures and storytelling traditions, providing a platform for emerging voices and established filmmakers. The success of 'Adi Shakti' marks a proud moment for Assamese cinema and underscores the growing recognition of regional films on the global stage. (ANI)

