Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): After surprising audience with the intriguing teaser of 'Kuttey', the makers, on Friday, dropped the first song from the dark comedy.

Titled 'Awaara Dog's, the track is sung in Vishal Dadlani's gritty vocals with the chorus by Vishal Bhardwaj and Debarpito Saha.

Gulzar has penned the lyrics of the song which sends out dark, grungy and sinister feels.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film's trailer was unveiled on Tuesday and it promises one of the perfect black comedies with a dash of quirky dialogue.

The trailer begins with Arjun standing in a cop's uniform in the middle of a jungle, surrounded by Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika and Shardul Bhardwaj pointing weapons at him. He instructs them to lay down after a countdown but they refuse to cooperate and point at him. The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey's catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it was released.

On receiving overwhelming responses over the trailer, Arjun said, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry has loved the trailer of Kuttey and is excited to see me in this film. I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with Kuttey trailer."

'Kuttey' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. (ANI)

