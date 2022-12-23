First song from Kuttey titled "Awaara Dogs" is out! Sung by Vishal Dadlani, the new track from the dark comedy looks quirky and unique. In the clip, Tabu and Arjun Kapoor look badass. Gulzar has penned the lyrics of the song which sends out grungy and sinister feels. The movie releases in theatres on January 13, 2023. Kuttey Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma Go 'Kaminey' on Each Other in This Heist Thriller! (Watch Video).

Watch "Awaara Dogs" Video:

