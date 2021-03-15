Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Recalling school time memories with his wife on the occasion of his wedding anniversary, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday penned down a note to wife Tahira Kashyap and marked two decades of togetherness.

The 'Bala; actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kashyap from one of the outings in the hills. The photo sees Kashyap as she sits on the balcony, dressed in a red top and denim shorts with a pair of white sports shoes. The backdrop is a picturesque view of mountains rich in flora.

Sharing the gorgeous, picture, the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' actor reminisced about his school days. He wrote, " This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well."

"Thank you @tahirakashyap for ruining my attempt to be a doctor. No no, it's not your fault, Im just a bad multi-tasker and you, on the other hand, were so good with it," he added.

Recalling the memories from the year 2001, Khurrana added, "It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams' Inside Out on loop, cassette ghis gayi thi) (was rugged) / We were also afraid ki (that) parallel line se parents phone naa utha lein (shouldn't pick up the call) / "

Celebrating two decades (dashak) of their relationship, the actor added, Aaj do dashak ho gaye, (today we complete two decades). / Now you'll ask me what's a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv. Umm. (red heart emoticon)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor will be seen in 'Anek', set to hit the big screens on September 17. It is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks the filmmaker's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Apart from 'Anek', he will also be seen in 'Doctor G' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. (ANI)

