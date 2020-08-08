Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck is all set to direct 'The Big Goodbye' for Paramount, an adaptation of Sam Wasson's book 'The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood'.

According to Deadline, the 47-year-old actor will also co-write, and produce it along with SNL's Lorne Michaels who nabbed the rights to the book and brought it to the studio.

The 2020 published non-fiction book narrates the behind-the-scenes story that went into making Roman Polanski's 1974 released movie 'Chinatown'.

The upcoming flick marks 'Argo' helmer Affleck's first directing job since 2016 released 'Live by Night'. (ANI)

