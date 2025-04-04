Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): 'Gadar' fame film director Anil Sharma expressed his grief over the passing away of veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar who passed away early Friday at the age of 87.

The veteran actor and filmmaker breathed his last today at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after battling a long illness.

In a conversation with ANI, Anil Sharma said, "After waking up in the morning, I read this sad news. He had so much knowledge, visulaisation...everytime I met him there was something to learn..now everything has gone..Whenever I get a chance, I used to spend some time with him and whenever I went, he used to narrate a lot of things, I regret why did I not tape it all..."

He added that he always wanted to work withn him, "When I came in the film industry, I wanted to work with BR Chopra and Manoj Kumar. Although I got a chance to work with Chopra sahab, unfortunately never worked with Manoj Kumar sahab...but he would always say, 'tum mere assistant hi to ho'"

Recalling what he learned from the late actor, Sharma shared, "I always used to ask him about how to create a great film music and he would say 'gana jab karo gaane mein ghus kar karo....aesa karoi ki gaana ithihaas ban jaaye...'

The late star was known for acting and making films with patriotism and he was given the name Bharat Kumar.

The ace director is also known for his iconic patriotic films and he said, "Jo andar hoga vo bahar niklega ab Bharat mein rehta hu to Bharat se pyar hai isliye Bharat Kumar se bhi bahut pyar hai..."

"This is my tribute to him. I just pray that his family and fans get the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti," he concluded.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed his deep sorrow in a statement, describing the loss of Manoj Kumar as a significant blow to Indian cinema.

"With the demise of veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar, we have lost a great personality in Indian cinema. His films instilled patriotism and Indian social values, making the name 'Bharat Kumar' truly meaningful," he said.

Fadnavis praised Kumar for his influential films like Shaheed, Purab Aur Paschim, and Upkaar, which celebrated India's culture, unity, and national pride.

Kumar had been struggling with liver cirrhosis and other health complications.

His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites would be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, have paid tribute to the late actor.

PM Modi praised Kumar as an "icon of Indian cinema," whose films continue to inspire national pride. Other prominent figures, such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, also expressed their condolences.

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP and actress, highlighted Kumar's significant role in fostering patriotism through his cinematic work, and said, "He raised the sentiment of patriotism among the countrymen."

Kumar's legacy, recognized with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, will continue to influence future generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. (ANI)

