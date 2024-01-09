Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Pratik Sehajpal, best known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Bigg Boss OTT', will now be seen in a series titled 'Jab Mila Tu'.

In the show, Pratik will be seen sharing screen space with Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, and Alisha Chopra.

Also Read | Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Teases Break from Acting Following the Film’s Release.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the show's teaser. Set against the vibrant canvas of Goa, the teaser promises an exciting blend of romance, friendship, drama, and unexpected twists.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C13_NLxPnDt/?hl=en

Also Read | Lift Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington’s New Heist Movie.

The video has been shared on Jio Cinema's Instagram account.

" 4 crazy individuals, 4 alag situations... But iss mix-up mein kiska hoga match-up? #JabMilaTu coming soon on #JioCinema," the social media team of Jio Cinema captioned the post.

Pratik's sister Prerna gave a shoutout to him over his new project.

Taking to Instagram Story, Prerna dropped the teaser's video and wrote, "Wohooo."

In the caption, she used a couple of evil eye emojis.

The release date for the series has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)