Bipasha Basu with her daughter and Karan Singh Grover (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Actor Bipasha Basu gave glimpses of adorable ‘Us’ moments with her family on Wednesday.

Bipasha took to her Instagram and share cute pictures shared pictures with her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

She wrote in the caption, “Us. #monkeylove.”

In the pictures, the couple looked beautiful in black outfits, while devi donned a cream dress.

In the first picture, Karan planted a kiss on Bipasha’s cheeks.

After her post, many of her fans reacted.

One of the fans mentioned, “Handsome papa beautiful mama and barbie Devi.”Another commented, “In the second picture, it's like Devi says I also want a kiss.”

Recently, she has also shared a video on her Instagram handle from her holiday.

She wrote in the caption, “Delicious food, breathtaking views, awesome music, majestic service and people around you full of love and joy….all things required to make a holiday unforgettable. #monkeylove.”

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." (ANI)

