Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently vacaying in Goa along with their eight-month old baby girl Devi. The actress has been sharing numerous pics and videos from their exotic holiday and the latest pic shared by Bipasha on Insta is too cute to be missed. Bipasha talks about ‘mom guilt’ in this new pic post featuring Devi whom she calls her ‘new gym buddy’. Bipasha jokingly states how she was distracted with her daughter’s loud giggles. Bipasha Basu Serves Major Fitness Goals, Shares Workout Video On Social Media (Watch).

Bipasha Basu & Devi

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@bipashabasu)

