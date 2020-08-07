Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bollywood stars including Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, music composer Salim Merchant, among many others expressed shock over Kozhikode plane crash that left at least 14 dead on Friday.

Randeep Hooda expressed shock over the incident on Twitter. He wrote, " Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai... Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport."

Esha Gupta took to Twitter as she expressed concern over the plane accident. She wrote, "Praying for safety of everyone aboard the #AirIndiaExpress ."

"Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode. Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew onboard and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this year," wrote Disha Patani on Twitter as she expressed concern over the accident.

Expressing shock and extending his prayers for the safety of the passengers aboard, actor Sunny Deol took to Twitter and wrote, "Keral mein #airindia express vimaan ke durghatanaagrast hone se gahara dukh hua. Sabhee yaatriyon aur chaalak dal ke sadasyon kee suraksha ke lie praarthana karate hain." (Deeply saddened by the AirIndia Express plane crash in Kerala.We pray pray for the safety of all the passengers and crew members."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief over the tragic incident. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndiaExpress tragedy at #Kozhikode My deepest condolences with the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of passengers & crew members.#calicut @airindiain#AirIndiaExpress #kerala."

Hoping and praying that there are no casualties, music composer Salim Merchant tweeted, "Oh my God! Not anymore... this year has been so unfortunate for everyone! I hope there are not too many casualties. Prayers."

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. (ANI)

