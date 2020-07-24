Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): As Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film 'Dil Bechara' is set to hit the digital platform in few hours, Bollywood stars penned heartwarming messages along with their best wishes on the release of the film.

Anupam Kher put out an emotional post on Twitter by sharing a still from Sushant's much-loved film 'M.S Dhoni' while remembering the late star, and noted, "Dear Sushant Singh Rajput! Today your film 'Dil Bechara' is going to be released. You are not with us in the physical world and we will always be sad about this, but we will see your film with all our hearts and tears will flow from every eye."

"We miss you. love. Anupam," noted the veteran star as he shared the poster of 'Dil Bechara'

Arjun Rampal shared the poster of the film on Instagram and penned a note for the team. He said, "It's gonna be hard watching this one. But yet can't wait to see it. All the love to the whole team of #dilbechara."

Sending love to the makers of the film over the release, Dia Mirza, too, shared the poster of the film on Instagram, and noted, "Only love." (along with a yellow heart emoji).

Debutante Sanjana Sanghi, too, marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note to Sushant on Instagram and noted, "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair."

"Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds," noted Sanghi. "The day apparently has come. It's #DilBecharaDayHere's praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and every one. Milte Hain. Jald.@roo_cha thank you, for everything," she concluded the emotional note.

'Dil Bechara' will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar today.Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. (ANI)

