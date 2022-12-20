Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon sparked more dating speculations as they stepped out to celebrate the former's 59th birthday.

According to Page Six, the 'Babylon' star snapped with the 32-year-old jewellery firm executive in California.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Narang Enjoys the View of Masai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya From a Hot Air Balloon (Watch Video).

They were photographed exiting a vehicle before going for his celebrations.

According to Page Six, De Ramon wore a camel coat with fur trim, while Pitt wore pants and a grey button-up for a more laid-back look.

Also Read | Hanu-Man: Teja Sajja Was Required to Be Underwater for an Extended Time Without Taking a Breath!.

The duo first fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted grooving out at a Bono performance together in Los Angeles in November.

According to Page Six, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and de Ramon joined Pitt and de Ramon after they arrived at the event together.

As they enjoyed each other's company, they were captured in photographs holding hands.

The couple intends to spend New Year's Eve together, according to People magazine.

The second insider told People magazine, "Ines said that Brad is quite kind."

De Ramon previously had a three-year marriage to 'The Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley. Things came to an end around May 2022.

Around two months ago, Brad Pitt spoke about dealing with life after a messy split with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to Fox News, the 58-year-old actor talked about how his friendship with singer Nick Cave and sculptor Thomas Houseago bloomed in the wake of the divorce announcement.

While Houseago was added to the trio in 2016 after Pitt met him at a New Year's Eve party, he met Cave on the set of 'Johnny Suede' in 1991.

Fox News reported that speaking about his friendship with Houseago during an interview with the Financial Times, Pitt said, "Our mutual misery became comic. And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I'd always wanted to try it."

Pitt is currently involved in a court battle with Jolie, in which the latter recently accused the actor of choking one of their children. Despite finalizing their divorce in 2019, the two remain in a custody battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)