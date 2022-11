Actor Bradley Cooper will feature in Steven Spielberg's next film, an original feature based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action-thriller Bullitt. Variety informed that Josh Singer has been roped in to write the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development at Warner Bros. Mark Rylance and Claire Van Kampen Collaborating With Steven Spielberg For a TV Project.

Though plot details haven't been revealed, the forthcoming production is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the McQueen original's. Cooper will also produce the film along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro).

More details regarding the project are awaited. Warner Bros released the original Bullitt which was directed by Peter Yates and based on the 1963 novel Mute Witness. Steven Spielberg Slams Streaming Platforms for Not Treating Filmmakers Fairly, Says Pandemic Bought an ‘Irreversible Change in the Film Industry’.

In what became McQueen's most notable role, he portrayed a detective who investigates the death of a mob informant he was hired to protect. Meanwhile, Cooper is currently in post-production on the highly anticipated film Maestro which he stars in, co-writes, directs and produces.