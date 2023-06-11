Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): American actor Bryan Cranston took to Instagram on Saturday, to clarify that he is not completely retiring from acting, despite his statement that he wants to take a break when he turns 70 in 2026.

The 'Godzilla' actor shared a string of pictures with his wife, Robin Dearden.

He captioned the post, "Hey everyone, I hope this little message finds you well. Some news came out that wasn't entirely clear...even to me. So I wanted to set the record straight. I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70!"

"I'm not even sure what 'pausing' means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things; First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven't been able to in the last 25 years...not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into - well, let's be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences," Bryan said.

The 'Breaking Bad' actor added, "Secondly, it gives me a sort of 'reset' in my career. I've had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades - playing characters on TV, in films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about...until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I'm beginning to run out of fresh ideas on how to play the characters that I'm being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way."

"I will unplug from social media, step off the hamster wheel of business, and dive into the classic novels that I've always promised myself I would read but haven't...But before that happens, I've got some unfinished business. Several films are coming out soon that I'm very proud of, I am producing a few stories for TV that I really love, and I am circling my attention on returning to Broadway - but this time in a new light...more on that later. For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career. I never take my good fortune for granted. I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of you well...and I'll see you down the road. Love, Bryan," the actor further added.

Bryan told British GQ that he intends to take a six-month break from acting and business ventures in 2026. His intention was to spend more time with his wife, Robin Dearden, as per Deadline.

Bryan and Robin started dating in 1987 and married in 1989. Taylor Dearden is their daughter. (ANI)

