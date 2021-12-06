Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): BTS members have joined Instagram through their separate handles on Monday. All accounts currently have crossed more than 11 million followers already.

They have also posted their first pictures on their respective handles.

Also Read | Jimmy Sheirgill: Whether It Is a Cameo or a Lead Role in a Film or Web Series, My Sincerity Is the Only Constant.

Jin's first picture features him wearing a white full sleeves T-shirt with the caption "Permission to Dance," on it.

Suga posted a picture of a scenic landscape and didn't add any caption.

Also Read | Adarsh Gourav on The White Tiger: It Was a Learning Curve That Provided Me the Opportunity to Understand the World of Cinema.

RM's first Instagram post features him sitting on a chair by a beach, staring into the beautiful nature.

V's first post features a hanging skeleton.

Jungkook's first picture is that of a gorgeous beach in California.

Jimin posted a monochrome picture of himself wearing a suit. He wrote the caption, "#Jimin."

J-Hope posted a silhouette photo of himself. He captioned the picture, "I'm your hope @uarmyhope."

The members joined Instagram after announcing through their management company on Twitter that they will be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing.

The break will provide BTS members with the chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."

"It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)