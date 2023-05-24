Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): American filmmaker Wes Anderson's film 'Asteroid City' received a six-minute plus standing ovation at the Cannes film festival 2023.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, alongside the filmmaker were cast members of the film Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Steve Carell, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, and Fisher Stevens.

Surrounded, and embraced by his cast, Anderson said, "I'm so pleased to show the movie for the first time... This is absolutely the perfect room the perfect people to show it to; we're so happy to be here. And thank you to our cast of stupendous actors."

Set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955 where the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events, reported Deadline.

Penned by Anderson, makers have set a limited theatrical release on June 16, 2023, with a wider expansion planned for June 23, as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Anderson's films include 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Isle of Dogs' and 'The French Dispatch.' (ANI)

