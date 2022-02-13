Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Actor Charlie Cox of 'Daredevil' fame has opened up about the phone call he received from Marvel studio boss Kevin Feige about joining 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Cox recalled that he did not anticipate hearing the voice of studio boss Feige when he picked up the phone in June 2020. "You never know. It was wild," he said of the surprising moment.

"It was a pretty surreal, I'm not going to lie. Bear in mind that it's been a few years. I was pretty convinced it was over," the British actor explained, referring the 2018 cancellation of his Netflix series 'Daredevil'.

Cox revealed, "Kevin said, 'We've got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.' And I was like, 'I'm very interested.' And then I didn't hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it."

Lucky for him, it wasn't a dream. He was secretly brought in to the 'No Way Home' set, wearing a giant cloak, to film a scene with Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei.

"I felt pretty comfortable being able to fit into that scene. I played the character almost every day for four years," Cox said of his role as attorney-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock.

He added, "I feel like his essence is deep within me now. I didn't worry too much about it, but I was still pretty nervous on the day, which I haven't been for a while." The actor also opened up about the challenge after filming the movie of keeping the secret, admitting, "I hate lying."

"But I really don't want to ruin it for anyone. My feeling is, if someone asks you, and you say, 'I don't know ... We'll have to wait and see.' That gives it away! It's obvious! No one is going to say that if you're not in it. I am relieved it's over," he said.

Prior to the movie's release, Cox had denied his involvement after rumours circulated online that his character was featured in the 'No Way Home' trailer.

In his chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox shared that he saw the return of Murdock as a victory, which might open more doors for both himself and the character.

"It's a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility. If that scene works, if it's cool, if it seems in place, then the sky's the limit where this could go. And it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange," he confessed. (ANI)

