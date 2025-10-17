New York [US], October 17 (ANI): Singer Charlie Puth is set to enter a new chapter in his life. The "Attention" hitmaker announced that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first baby, as per E! News.

The couple took to their social media account to share the happy news in a very special way through the music video of his new single "Changes."

Also Read | 'This Is What Sitaare Zameen Par Means': MrBeast Shares Epic Photo With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan From Riyadh Event; Netizens React to the Historic Frame.

At the end of the video, Brooke is seen wearing a cosy red sweater as she gently holds her baby bump. Charlie then lovingly places his hand on her stomach before the two smile at each other and walk away in an embrace. The sweet moment confirmed what fans had been guessing for weeks.

Take a look

Also Read | Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas SPLIT After Less Than 9 Months of Romance Amid Space Wedding Buzz? Here's What We Know.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP4RppBDxQm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The lyrics of "Changes" also seem to reflect this new phase in his life. "There's been some changes / In our life, oh," he sings, hinting at the arrival of their baby and the shift that parenthood will bring.

Fans had already started speculating after Charlie shared a cryptic post on Instagram earlier this month. On October 8, he teased that his new song would be "the perfect way" to share "the most beautiful, colourful part" of his life. Now, it's clear what he meant.

Charlie, 33, and Brooke, 26, have known each other since childhood. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2022, and nearly two years later, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Charlie's family home in Montecito, California, on September 7, 2024.

Sharing photos from their wedding, the singer had called it "the happiest day of my life." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)