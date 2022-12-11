Television's beloved Choti Bahu is out on a mountainous spree this winter season. Actor Rubina Dilaik recently took to Instagram to share a bright and sunny video from her birthplace, Shimla. Shahid Kapoor Turns Photographer For Wifey Mira Kapoor (View Pics).

"#nofilter," the 'Ardh' actor wrote in the caption along with a mountain emoji.

The 33-year-old was seen with open hair, sporting a yellow sweater along with black leather pants, as she strolled beside a stream flowing through the mountains.

Fans were taken aback by the beauty of the place and by the actor alike. They took to the comment section to share their love with the 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actor. "Mountains and your beauty, needs no filter," one user wrote.

"Chasmish! Pretty!" another user wrote. The Saas Bina Sasural actor also shared a shot from the same location on her Instagram stories, along with a video of her squatting beside the stream and playing with the gushing waters.

The Bigg Boss winner has been posting a series of posts from her winter escapade for the past week.

Check Out Rubina Dilaik's Post Below:

Earlier, the Jeannie aur Juju actor had shared a picture wearing a red beanie and similarly coloured sweater while posing for the lens in the middle of a trek.

She had also posted a picture with her husband, Luka Chuppi actor Abhinav Shukla in a traditional Pahadi dress. Rubina was last seen in the reality shows, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

