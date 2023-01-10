Actor and singer Shibani Dandekar, on Tuesday, penned down a cute birthday wish for her husband Farhan Akhtar, a day after the occasion. Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared an adorable picture which she captioned, "Happy birthday husband. My best friend, my soul mate, my whole world! You are my everything. Love you more than you will ever know Foo @faroutakhtar." Farhan Akhtar's Sizzling Hot Pool Picture Leaves Wifey Shibani Dandekar Impressed! (View Post).

In the picture, Farhan could be seen hugging his wife. Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons Neha Dhupa commented," Happy birthday Farhan." "Happy Birthday Dear," a fan commented. Shah Rukh Khan Fan Holds 'We Want Don 3' Placard At Farhan Akhtar's Aurangabad Concert, Pics Go Viral!

Shibani Dandekar Wishes Farhan Akhtar:

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19 last year. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

The couple never fail to shower love on each other on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with an upcoming female-oriented road trip film Jee Le Zara which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.