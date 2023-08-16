Actress Disha Patani has donned a director's hat. The Malang star is all set to come up with her directorial debut "Kyun Karu Fikar", a music video. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and dropped the song's teaser.

Within the teaser, Disha gives a carefree vibe as she savours the tranquil beach waves. Sporting denim shorts paired with a turquoise blue top, she looked as stunning as ever. "Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known?" she captioned the post. Disha Patani Perfectly Nails Blind Basketball Dunks As She Hangs Out with Jason Derulo (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

The music video will be out on August 21. Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in Project K, which is directed by Nag Ashwin.The film’s official title is Kalki 2898 AD. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

Disha also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year.