Washington DC [US], July 30 (ANI): NBA superstar Stephen Curry is taking on his first major acting role in 'GOAT', a basketball-themed animated feature from Sony Pictures Animation.

On Wednesday, July 30, the makers unveiled the teaser, highlighting the action-comedy's underdog story set in a world of talking animals.

The story follows "Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roar ball - a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will's new teammates aren't thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionise the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"," as per the press release.

Curry voices a giraffe named Lenny Williamson. "I relate to the entire story of GOAT because a lot of my journey resembles Will's journey," he said, adding, "Being overlooked -- underrated, if you will. Just looking for an opportunity but finding your self-confidence through it all and what makes you unique, and understanding that that's good enough," reported People.

The four-time NBA champion added, "Obviously it's about the power of a team too. No matter what walk of life, you can't do anything great without the people around you. So it's kind of cool to bring some of those storylines into GOAT and know how relatable it is, not just to my story but to everybody's."

GOAT's voice cast includes Curry's real-life wife Ayesha, plus Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Hudson, Aaron Pierre, Jelly Roll, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Sherry Cola and Eduardo Franco.

The film marks Curry's first-ever voice acting role for a feature. The Golden State Warriors player shares why the experience was unique compared to previous projects, such as cameos in Ballers or voice acting as himself on Family Guy and The Simpsons.

"Recording is so different, because you're kind of in your own world," said Curry, adding, "You understand what you're trying to do with what voice you're bringing and bringing energy, but I think the only thing I underestimated with voice acting is how much it's just full-body -- you're putting your entire being into it."

He added, "It's not just you talking into a mic. You're trying to embody the character with everything that you have. It was super fun, though, and something that I really enjoyed."

Curry shared that he is "extremely proud" of the film and that "there's a message in there for everybody."

"I think you relate to one, if not multiple, characters in the movie," he said. "It's entertaining and meant to be seen on the big screen. It's got some good laughs and some good energy. I think the biggest thing, too, is the visuals -- hopefully it's something people haven't seen before with the way that we brought the all-animal world to life."

Directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, GOAT features a star-studded voice cast including Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nicola Coughlan, and Stephen Curry, who also lends his voice to the film.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases GOAT on February 13, 2026, in theatres across India in English and Hindi. (ANI)

