Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A trailer of 'Salakaar' has been unveiled.

Directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films, the series stars Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma.

Told across two timelines - 1978 and 2025 - Salakaar delves into the covert world of intelligence, nuclear threats, and unfinished missions.

The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the life of Adhir, a deep-cover spy who once thwarted Pakistan's nuclear ambitions, only to face the ghosts of that mission decades later as the National Security Advisor.

On what audience can expect from the show, director Faruk Kabir said, "I've always believed that truth is often stranger than fiction and the world of intelligence is a perfect example of that. Salakaar is inspired by real-life events but gives us the creative space to explore the emotional and moral consequences of that world. It's a story about loyalty not just to a nation, but to people, to memory, to ideals. Working with such an incredible ensemble cast and JioHotstar gave me the freedom to build a world that is taut, cinematic, and above all--authentic. The trailer is a glimpse into a world of invisible wars, silent courage, and the cost of legacy."

Naveen Kasturia added, "Salakaar is the kind of story that stays with you, it's layered, intense, and deeply rooted in sacrifice. As an actor, it gave me the chance to step into a world that operates in shadows, where choices are never easy and the stakes are always personal. It's rare to find writing that's both politically sharp and emotionally rich, and I feel fortunate to be part of a show that brings both together with such power."

'Salakaar' will start streaming from August 8 on JioHotstar. (ANI)

