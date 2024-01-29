Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The 'Mast Magan' singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticised Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for assaulting a 'student,' after the Pakistani singer's video went viral on social media, showing him physically torturing the student.

On Saturday evening, Chinmayi took to X and wrote, "The justification he gives here is 'The teacher showers love on the student when they do well, and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake.'"

Also Read | 69th Filmfare Awards: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Manoj Bajpayee’s Joram Share Best Story Award.

This comes after the widely circulated clip on social media, shared by Samaa TV, shows the famous Pakistani singer demanding liquor from an individual and physically assaulting them in front of a crowd.

"Gurus get protected by the 'divinity' of their position, regardless of the faith/religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, and emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their 'artistry', 'talent' etc etc. This needs to stop," she added.

Also Read | Filmfare Awards 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Twin in Black, Raise Glam Quotient (Watch Videos).

https://twitter.com/Chinmayi/status/1751302404803571754

Chinmayi referred to the singer's actions as "horrendous."

On Saturday, a video surfacing on social media showed the artist resorting to physical aggression, using shoes and slapping the employee over a missing "bottle".

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan apologized on Saturday after a video circulating online of him beating his student sparked online furor.

As per Dawn, an apologetic video was published later, in which the singer justified it as a "personal matter between a teacher and his student" and also identified Naveed Hasnain as the person being punished in the video.

In the same video, Hasnain, who is seen standing next to his master said, the "bottle" is responsible for the controversy in the original video and it "contained water sanctified by a pir," adding, "he had misplaced the bottle and forgotten about it."

"He is my father and my teacher. He loves us a lot too. Whoever has done this act [of leaking the video] is blackmailing to defame my teacher," he added.

Rahat also added that he had asked forgiveness from Hasnain the next instant, Dawn reported.

Rahat is Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's nephew and grandson. He also received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)