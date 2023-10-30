American singer-songwriter and rapper Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly beating up a man at a London nightclub, reported People. In a lawsuit filed on Thursday and obtained by People, Abe Diaw claims that the "Under the Influence" singer hit him in the face with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in February at TAPE in London. Brown, 34, was accused of "beating" Diaw in the head with "crushing blows" and knocking him unconscious, according to the lawsuit. Brown then allegedly "continued to ruthlessly stomp" on him for "30 seconds. Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone into Crowd After She Refuses to Look Up from It While He Sings to Her Onstage.

"Diaw, who was 43 at the time, "ended up in the hospital with lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg," the lawsuit states, adding that it left with him "permanent" damage and "severe emotional distress." Diaw claims that TAPE caught the altercation on surveillance footage, reported People. Brown is being sued by Diaw for damages and is demanding a trial by jury, per the lawsuit. The singer's rep and lawyers did not immediately respond to People's request for comment.

Brown has a long history of legal problems, dating back to 2009 when he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Rihanna was hospitalised with visible facial injuries; Brown was later charged with felony assault and uttering criminal threats on March 5. On June 22, that year, he pled guilty to a felony and accepted a plea deal of community service, five years' probation, and domestic violence counselling. Grammys 2023: Chris Brown Asks 'Who the F**k is Robert Glasper' on Instagram After Losing Grammy to Him!

After completing the yearlong domestic violence course in 2010, Brown posted to Twitter, "I have enough self-respect and decency to be proud of accomplishing this DV class. Boyz run from [their] mistakes. Men learn from them!!!" Most recently, in May, Brown and Usher reportedly got into a fight the day before they took the stage at the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas, reported People