Amazon Prime’s new Hindi series Andhera may not have captured critics or audiences with its storytelling, but it has gone viral for a very different reason. The supernatural drama stars Priya Bapat, Surveen Chawla, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Vatsal Sheth and Parvin Dabas, and is created by Gaurav Desai. The eight-episode series began streaming on Prime Video on August 14, 2025. ‘Andhera’: Amazon Prime Video’s Supernatural Horror-Investigation Series Starring Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla to Premiere in August.

Andhera features a romantic lesbian storyline between Surveen Chawla and Priya Bapat’s characters. The track includes two intimate kissing scenes between the actresses - one in the second episode and another in the third.

Video clips featuring these intimate moments have now leaked online and are spreading rapidly across platforms like X, Instagram and Reddit.

Leaked Kissing Scene Between Surveen Chawla and Priya Bapat in 'Andhera'

The series also showcases a romantic angle between Prajakta Koli and Karanvir Malhotra, which features its own kissing sequences.

In the show, Priya Bapat plays Kalpana, a cop investigating the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. Surveen Chawla portrays Ayesha, the owner of a wellness clinic, who may have a deeper connection to the unfolding mystery.

Watch the Trailer of 'Andhera':

Maharashtra-born Priya Bapat made her acting debut in the 2000 National Award-winning film Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. She later appeared in supporting roles in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Her breakthrough came with the acclaimed Marathi film Kaksparsh, followed by several successful projects in regional cinema. On OTT, she is best known for playing the lead in City of Dreams on JioHotstar, which also featured a lesbian kissing track. Recently, she appeared in Visfot and Costao. ‘Costao’ Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is His Usual Self in This Gritty Biopic With a Flat Screenplay.

Surveen Chawla has become a familiar name in Hindi OTT entertainment. The 41-year-old actress, who first appeared in the television series Kahin To Hoga, has been part of several acclaimed web shows including Sacred Games, Decoupled, Rana Naidu, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, and most recently Mandala Murders.

