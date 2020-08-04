Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): While Hollywood star Robert De Niro has made public service announcements pleading with New Yorkers to wear masks, the sources learned that his former daughter-in-law Claudine De Niro helped run the now-notorious Chainsmokers concert in Southampton.

According to Page Six, the concert in Southampton, which Governer Andrew Cuomo called an "egregious social-distancing violation," was put together by two companies, one of which is called In the Know Experiences, a firm Claudine has worked with closely for years.

Page Six has been told that Claudine sold tickets for the pricey bash and helped spread the word about it in the preceding weeks and her boyfriend Cuba Gooding Jr was one of the celebs who attended the July 25 fund-raising show.

But when the party turned into a debacle after the video surfaced showing a crowd gathering in front of the stage, drawing Cuomo's anger, Claudine seemed less keen to be associated with it.

Claudine told the outlet that she was just "a guest," and a representative for the company told, she's only "an independent contractor" for In the Know. (ANI)

