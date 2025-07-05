Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The makers of the film 'Cocktail' have confirmed the making of its highly anticipated sequel. The movie is expected to go on the floors soon.

The hype around the sequel of the film has elevated a notch higher after Cocktail director Homi Adajania's wife and celebrity stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, shared a snap of Cocktail 2's script on her Instagram story on Saturday.

While sharing the picture, Anaita wrote, "Let the prep begin", hinting at the beginning of the film's shoot.

The makers have not announced further details of the movie yet.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly approached for the lead roles in the film.

Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was released in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who is reportedly playing the lead role in the movie, has recently completed the shooting of 'Tere Ishk Mein'. It is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Dhanush in the lead role.

The film, described as a spiritual successor to 'Raanjhanaa', is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

The film's production house confirmed the wrap through an Instagram post, sharing a symbolic image of two bloodied hands clasped together.

The film is written by Rai's long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma and features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she has multiple films releasing this year. Her latest movie was Kuberaa, which starred Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. She recently announced an action thriller, titled Mysaa.

The actress will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's starrer 'Animal Park'.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Deva'. It was directed by Rosshan Andrrews. (ANI)

