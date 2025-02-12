Los Angeles (California) [US], February 12 (ANI): Cynthia Erivo, a multi-talented singer, actor, and advocate for inclusion, will be honoured with the prestigious Stephen F Kolzak Award at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, set to take place on March 27 in Los Angeles.

As confirmed by Deadline, the award recognizes an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant impact on raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.

Also Read | Samay Raina Breaks Silence on 'Vulgar Remarks' Controversy Surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Says 'Have Deleted All Videos Related to India's Got Latent Show From YouTube'.

Erivo is a Tony, Grammy, and Daytime Emmy winner for her 2016 performance in 'The Color Purple', and has also received a Primetime Emmy nomination and three Oscar nominations.

In 2025, she is once again in the running for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role as Elphaba in 'Wicked', with the film also being nominated for Outstanding Film - Wide Theatrical Release at this year's GLAAD Media Awards.

Also Read | Is Hina Getting Married to Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal? Here's the Truth Behind the Viral 'Celebrity MasterChef' Video!.

Erivo is also an advocate for marginalized communities. Her achievements include two Oscar nominations for 'Harriet' (2019), where she portrayed the legendary Harriet Tubman.

Erivo's other notable film roles include appearances in 'Pinocchio' (2022), 'Chaos Walking', 'Bad Times at the El Royale', and 'Widows, with several projects set for release in the future, including 'Carrier' and 'Children of Blood and Bone'.

Erivo's television credits are equally diverse, ranging from starring as Aretha Franklin in 'Genius' to her roles in 'The Outsider', 'Broad City', and voice work in 'Star Wars: Visions' and other projects.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised Erivo's profound influence on the LGBTQ community.

"From an outspoken ally to a trailblazing member of the community, Cynthia Erivo's one-of-a-kind voice has been an integral part of accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people since she came on the scene over a decade ago," Ellis said, adding, "Her legacy is defined not by her numerous accolades and honours but by how with each new platform and milestone, she continues to show up for Black, queer, and other marginalized peoples amid her well-deserved success." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)